Kibra voters to elect Ken Okoth's successor on November 7

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission has announced November 7 as the date for Kibra constituency by-election.

This comes after National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi declared the seat vacant following the demise of former MP Ken Okoth.

Muturi had written to IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati on August 14 asking him to conduct a by-election in the area.

The Commission has asked political parties intending to take part in the by-election to forward the names of its primary candidates on or before August 26.

"Any public officer wishing to fill the position is required to resign from his or her position seven days of the declaration of the vacancy," Chebukati said in a Gazette Notice.

IEBC has said any person wishing to stand for the seat as an Independent Candidate shall not have been the member of any political party at least three months before the by-election.

IEBC has also said political parties wishing to present its candidates for the election shall submit the name of the candidate by September 3 after solving all intra-party primaries.

The campaign period for the by-elections shall commence on Monday, September 9 until Monday, November 4.

The by-elections for Kibra comes after the death of Ken Okoth who succumbed to cancer on July 26 while undergoing treatment at Nairobi Hospital.

Okoth's younger brother Imran has emerged as the front-runner in the race for the ODM ticket.

Others are Raila’s former aides Eliud Owallo who unsuccessfully challenged Okoth for the ODM nomination in the last election and Ketta Onyango who was responsible for CDF when Raila was Langata MP as well as former Sarang’ombe MCA Pius K’Otieno.

There was also word that former Kasarani MP Elizabeth Ongoro, a well-known politician in Nairobi, is interested in the seat alongside Irshad Sumra who was defeated in Embakasi South early this year.

Global humanitarian award winner Kennedy Odede is also said to be eyeing the seat and there are those who think Edwin Sifuna, the ODM secretary general, may throw his heart in.

Okoth’s family has unanimously endorsed Imran, giving him a bargaining advantage with Raila as he seeks to carry on from where his brother left.