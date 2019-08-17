Court bars civil servants from census jobs in Homa Bay

The Kenya National Bureau of Statistics has been barred from recruiting public servants in this year's census in Homa Bay county.

The Employment and Labour Relations Court in Nairobi on Friday ordered that names of civil servants who have been recruited as supervisors and enumerators be removed from the list.

Justice Maureen Onyango made the ruling in Nairobi.

“It is hereby ordered that the name of public servants who have been appointed to participate in the census as supervisors or enumerators be removed from the list of such supervisors and enumerators,” the judge wrote.

This came after a petition was filed by some residents of Home Bay County.

The residents are Michael Kojo, Evance Oloo Gor, John Kisiara and Antony Tindi.

They filed the application against Homa Bay County Commissioner Harman Shambi, County Statistics Officer Peter Ochiel, Attorney General Kihara Kariuki and the Kenya National Buarea of Statistics.

The respondents were also ordered to provide the petitioners with a list of supervisors and enumerators from Karachuonyo constituency in Homa Bay County.

The petitioners were also told to respond to the petition within 21 days.

The application will be heard in Kisumu on September 17, 2019.