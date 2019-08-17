Corridors of Power

Supporters of a controversial legislator from Kisumu County where their lawmaker is. He has for a while maintained a low profile in and out of Parliament where he rarely catches the eyes of the Speaker. His supporters wonder why the MP has not cared to add their voice to the national conversation. The constituents are also questioning his loud silence on the ongoing demolitions in his area where authorities have set earthmovers on private properties even before the expiry of vacation notice issued to the helpless traders. The traders who – some were servicing expensive bank loans – had to watch as their source of livelihoods was reduced to ashes. No leader has ever questioned why the demolitions came weeks before the notice period.