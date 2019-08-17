Corridors of Power

• However, the arresting officers neither knew how to book the suspects nor the various offences.
Is the Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai aware of power struggle and apparent show of superiority between the regular police and their administration counterparts? A case in point is a recent spectacle at Huruma Police Post. The APs had arrested some suspects and frog-marched them to the police station. The arresting officers neither knew how to book the suspects nor the alleged offences! Booking suspects is one thing but giving evidence in court is a tall order for the APs. The regular police freed the suspects to the ire of their administration counterparts. This almost led to the exchange of friendly fire. After the shouting and shoving, a regular police officer was heard remarking that the APs need to go to Kiganjo for a refresher course.
Is Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko’s recent threat to name and shame leaders who have abandoned their children another attention-seeking tactic from the good governor? What surprised many observers is that the city boss got it all wrong by indicating that so far 36 Cabinet Secretaries have been mentioned as deadbeat fathers yet the country has 22 CSs. Maybe the county chief should be checking his facts before he confirms most people’s fears.
Is Competition Authority of Kenya boss Francis Kariuki aware that supermarket outlets that are selling packaging carrier bags branded with their names? What has perplexed many shoppers is the increasing number of retail outlets selling the branded paper bags which in a way amounts to advertising themselves. Some were overheard at a popular shopping outlet in the Central Business District complaining that it is high time the Authority reined in the outlets taking advantage of the shoppers.
Supporters of a controversial legislator from Kisumu County where their lawmaker is. He has for a while maintained a low profile in and out of Parliament where he rarely catches the eyes of the Speaker. His supporters wonder why the MP has not cared to add their voice to the national conversation. The constituents are also questioning his loud silence on the ongoing demolitions in his area where authorities have set earthmovers on private properties even before the expiry of vacation notice issued to the helpless traders. The traders who – some were servicing expensive bank loans – had to watch as their source of livelihoods was reduced to ashes. No leader has ever questioned why the demolitions came weeks before the notice period.