UoN student who faked kidnapping charged with impersonation

A third-year University of Nairobi law student who faked his own kidnapping early this year has been charged with impersonation.

Mohammed Farid denied the offence before Mombasa chief magistrate Ednah Nyaloti who freed him on Sh100,000 bond with one similar surety. Alternatively, he could post Sh50,000 bail.

The court heard that on August 13 at Shanzu law court, Farid falsely presented himself to a public service official as an advocate of the High Court of Kenya and assumed to interrogate Shanzu resident magistrate David Odhiambo in respect to a criminal case.

He was additionally charged with giving false information to a person employed in the public service with the intent of causing the magistrate to disclose information in respect of the case.

The case will be mentioned on August 26 for pretrial purposes.

Farid came to the limelight in February after he claimed he had been kidnapped by unidentified people and driven to Nairobi where upon regaining consciousness he boarded a bus back to Mombasa.

Police investigations showed that he had gone into hiding to ask for ransom from his family and friends to enable him to raise funds for his wedding.

