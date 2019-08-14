Treasury seeks AG nod for release of 50 per cent county cash

Counties might after tomorrow access up to 50 per cent of their last approved revenue t0 ease a cash crisis that has rendered them dysfunctional.

However, the proposal by the National Treasury for the advance transfer has attracted a split over what to cite as the basis for the emergency share.

Acting Treasury Secretary Ukur Yatani maintains they will work with Sh310 billion, but senators say the amount was revised upwards to Sh314 billion.

The Treasury is banking on an advisory from the Attorney General to determine how much money would be released from the exchequer.

Yatani said the ministry avoided the Sh314 billion as it was based on a falsified revenue projection, hence cannot be relied on.

Further, he told senators at the Finance committee that the Kenya Revenue Authority fell short of its target by Sh190 billion and, therefore, may have to borrow.

“A further increase in the county revenue share will be disastrous as we will be forced to borrow. This is not an option,” the CS said.

“We need to be pragmatic in dealing with this matter since the mediation process has no fixed timeline. We can work with any figure and adjust later when the laws are approved,” he said.

Yatani cautioned that the Treasury is considering budget cuts for ministries and other state agencies factoring the missed revenue targets.

Counties have been grappling with a cash-flow crisis since the beginning of the current financial year following a stalemate between the Senate and the National Assembly over the Division of Revenue Bill, 2019.

With the bill not yet approved, there is no legal basis for which the National Treasury can release all the funds to the devolved units.

At least 20 counties have not paid the July salaries.