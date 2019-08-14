One man one vote system crucial in referendum - Kabogo

Former Kiambu Governor William Kabogo has waded in the referendum debate that has dominated the political scene in the country.

Taking to social media, Kabogo said if the Constitutional amendment is to happen, Kenyans must implement a one-man, one-vote system.

"If we must change and or amend the Constitution, whatever it is we must/shall implement a one man one vote system," he posted.

Kabogo went on to say that it is unfair to equate a constituency with 20,000 voters with one that has 150,000 voters giving an example of Ijaara and Ruiru.

The ex-county boss goes on to quote Lee Kuan Yew.

“You need a certain standard of literacy, moral and ethical values, to be able to run a one-man, one-vote system,” he said.

"The first reason that the founders created the Electoral College is hard to understand today. The founding fathers were afraid of direct election to the Presidency. They feared a tyrant could manipulate public opinion and come to power."

Kabogo's sentiments this comes at a time when most politicians are busy debating on which of the two proposals between Building Bridges and the Punguza Mizigo initiatives is best for the country.

President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga formed the Building Bridges Initiative after the famous handshake.

They formed a team to deal with nine pillars aimed at inclusivity, security, devolution and electoral reforms among others.

Thirdway Alliance’s leader Ekuru Aukot leader is leading the Punguza Mizigo campaign, which proposes to amend the 2010 Constitution under the popular initiative as envisioned in Article 257.