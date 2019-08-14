Kenya Teachers Congress backs TSC

The Kenya Teachers Congress has said that it has full confidence in the Teachers Service Commission.

KTC secretary general John Mbate said that the unions and the employer need to work amicably to address teachers' rights.

The union is led by disgruntled former Kenya National Union of Teachers leaders and has teachers in nursery, primary and secondary schools and colleges.

Mbate said that politics between trade unions and TSC were affecting teachers’ ability to deliver.

“It is becoming impossible for the unions to sit down with TSC because some of the unions are led by politicians who are politicising teacher’s rights,” Mbate said.

The new union said that the constant fighting and court cases would not be necessary if the unions came together to agitate for teachers’ well being.

KTC Kiambu county secretary general Nancy Muhindi said that TSC has not implemented any rules detrimental to teachers.

“We are supporting the TSC in its endeavours to help teachers and their welfare. Dialogue is imperative for unions to engage with each other for teachers' sake,” Muhindi said.