HAS FULL CONFIDENCE

Kenya Teachers Congress backs TSC

Say politics between trade unions and TSC affecting teachers’ ability to deliver.

by STANLEY NJENGA Correspondent, Kiambu
News
14 August 2019 - 05:00
Teachers Service Commission headquarters.
Teachers Service Commission headquarters.
Image: FILE

The Kenya Teachers Congress has said that it has full confidence in the Teachers Service Commission.

KTC secretary general John Mbate said that the unions and the employer need to work amicably to address teachers' rights. 

The union is led by disgruntled former Kenya National Union of Teachers leaders and has teachers in nursery, primary and secondary schools and colleges.

 

Mbate said that politics between trade unions and TSC were affecting teachers’ ability to deliver.

“It is becoming impossible for the unions to sit down with TSC because some of the unions are led by politicians who are politicising teacher’s rights,” Mbate said.

The new union said that the constant fighting and court cases would not be necessary if the unions came together to agitate for teachers’ well being.

KTC Kiambu county secretary general  Nancy Muhindi said that TSC has not implemented any rules detrimental to teachers.

“We are supporting the TSC in its endeavours to help teachers and their welfare. Dialogue is imperative for unions to engage with each other for teachers' sake,”  Muhindi said.

Ephraim Muregi, KTC secretary general Nairobi chapter, said that calls for abolishing TSC are unfortunate since dialogue has not been explored. 

The leaders said that they will not rally their members to strike over TSC and would adhere to the guidelines it has set for teachers.

 

The Kenya National Union of Teacher has opposed the career progression guidelines developed by TSC to implement a Collecting Bargaining Agreement with the union. 

The commission claimed it realised that Schemes of Service in place were inferior tools for the CBA.

Knut has also opposed the current promotion model, teacher professional development programmes and teacher appraisal systems.

The union maintained that the terms and conditions of service for all its members should be within the framework of the Schemes of Service which were last revised in 2007.

(edited by O. Owino)

