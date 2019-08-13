Witchcraft? Kapseret man wakes up to coffin with dead snake, cat outside house

A man from Kapseret, Uasin Gishu county, woke up to a rude shock when he opened his door to find a coffin placed outside his door.

Meshack Nyambati reported the incident to Kiambaa police station, adding that upon opening the coffin, he found a dead snake, an empty envelope, a dead cat and the carcass of a squirrel in what is suspected to be an act of witchcraft.

Police went to the scene and carried away the coffin and its contents for analysis.