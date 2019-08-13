Tourism Ministry, DCI partner to probe online fraudsters

The Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife has come out to clarify reports of con artists defrauding tourists wishing to visit Kenya through unscrupulous and bogus tour agents.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Ministry said that indeed several such reports as the ones that appeared in local dailies last weekend, have reached their offices.

According to the ministry, the reports have been picked up by the tourism regulator, the Tourism Regulatory Authority, who, together with the Tourism Police Unit (TPU) have initiated investigations into these incidents.

The ministry has also moved to enlist the assistance of other law enforcement agencies, particularly the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), with the aim of apprehending the criminals and bringing them to book, in accordance with the law.

"Initial findings indicate that these rogue individuals are not licensed tour operators regulated by both TRA or the Kenya Association of Tour Operators (KATO) but are also not registered companies under the Registrar of Companies and a large number of them have no fixed abode or offices," the statement read.

Meanwhile, the ministry has urged all potential visitors, both local and international, to exercise greater caution as they book their safaris to Kenya via the online platforms.

Tourism CS Najib Balala has also ordered a crackdown on online tour companies.

Balala has directed the Kenya Tourism Federation to scrutinise all tour companies and agents to ensure only genuine ones remain in business.

"Tell us who is genuine and who is not so that we can take action," Balala said during a high-level tourism sector meeting in Nairobi.