KRA meets Judiciary on tax-related cases

Kenya Revenue Authority Commissioner General Githii Mburu on Tuesday morning met Chief Justice and the President of the Supreme Court of Kenya, Justice David Maraga at the Supreme Court offices.

The two discussed matters of mutual interest to KRA and the Judiciary.

The Commissioner General lauded the Judiciary for the good progress in its execution and determination of tax-related cases.

Since his appointment as Commissioner General, Mburu has established working relationships with KRA stakeholders.

Among the meetings held by KRA are with the National Treasury and the Judiciary.

Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yattani last week said he was impressed by the tax collector’s efforts that have seen revenue collection double in seven years.

KRA collected Sh1.44 trillion in the financial year ended June 30, Sh 100 billion more compared to the previous year.

The CS promised to gradually help double KRA’s administration requirements.

Yatani assured KRA of full support in order to meet and surpass the revenue collection targets while enabling ease of doing business in the country.