Knut chiefs attack Sossion, demand meeting

Trouble is brewing in the Kenya National Union of Teachers after its top leadership demanded an urgent special meeting.

They said they want to discuss issues affecting the union such as allowances and withdrawal of members.

They accused secretary general Wilson Sossion of complacency and insensitivity even as the union is faced with a serious financial crisis.

In a letter to Sossion, eight NEC members threatened to convene a meeting if he fails to convene one within the next seven days.

They are Michael Muna, Bashir Odowa, Anne Njoroge, Emily Mito, Modesta Akaki, John Karanu, Javan Wachira and Warda Mohammed.

“We the undersigned being bona fide members of the union and NEC members, and acting in accordance with the law and the constitution of KNUT article VIII part (B) section 2&3, together with all the enabling provisions of the laws of Kenya, do hereby write to requisition an urgent and special NEC meeting within the next seven days to discuss the current state of the union,” the letter reads.

“Please be informed that in the absence of appropriate action on this request, we shall proceed to conduct our request as shall be deemed in accordance with the by-laws of the union and the labour laws of Kenya.”

The NEC members who were hosted by the Kiambu West Knut branch secretary Michael Muna in Limuru town on Monday said unless urgent measures are taken, members are likely to leave it in droves.

Muna said the Teachers Service Commission was all set to kill the giant union, adding that Sossion was not doing enough to salvage the situation.

“We are at a crossroads and its unfortunate to see some of our leaders politicising serious union matters,” he said.

Thousands of teachers who are members of the union had their salary delayed last month and when it came it had been deducted.

TSC has taken declined to deduct members' subscriptions from their salaries thereby denying the union Sh170 million monthly.