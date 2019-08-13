TO BENEFIT A FEW

Jubilee leaders castigate BBI, say its report has no public input

Want a referendum that is centred on public needs.

by GERALD MUTETHIA Correspondent, Meru
13 August 2019 - 08:24
Kirinyaga woman rep Purity Ngirici during a past event.
Image: FILE

A section of Jubilee leaders has criticised the Building Bridges Initiative task force saying its public participation forums were not inclusive.

Kirinyaga Woman Representative Purity Ngirici said the forums were conducted in hotels away from the public.

“How many of you gave your views to BBI on referendum? We want a referendum that is centred on public needs, what residents want and not what few leaders agree in hotels,” she said.

 
 

Nominated MP Halima Mucheke said people should support the Punguza Mizigo Bill and not an extension of the Executive that is to benefit a few leaders.

She spoke during a fundraiser at the EAPC Gikumene Girls Secondary School. 

Deputy President William Ruto called on Jubilee leaders to stop dividing the country into Kieleweke and Tangatanga teams but support President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Big Four development agenda.

MPs Rahim Dawood (North Imenti), Rindikiri Muruithania (Buuri), Kirima Nguchine (Imenti Central) and EALA Mpuru Aburi were present.

Ruto said it was time for Kenyans to unite and concentrate on developments that will change the lives of Kenyans.

“When we achieve affordable housing, infrastructure, universal healthcare and other developments, we will have changed lives of Kenyans,” Ruto said.

He contributed Sh2 million towards to church harambees at Gikumene Girls in North Imenti and in Central Imenti.

 
 

Ruto castigated a Bill before the National Assembly proposing to limit donations at Sh100,000.

National Assembly minority leader and ODM Chairman John Mbadi sponsored the Bill. 

It proposes amendments to the Public Officer Ethics Act to cap harambee and Church contributions limited to Sh100,000 and those giving more should declare to the anti-graft agency the source of the funds. 

The motion was seen as restrictive to DP Ruto’s millions of donations he frequently contributes.

Ngirici said no one will bar them from generously donating to groups and churches.

“We must give God what is His and Caesar what belongs to Caesar. Those who have proceeds of stealing, let them continue taking them to their witchdoctor,” Ngirici said.

