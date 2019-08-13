Four die in road accidents in Gilgil

Four people including two police officers died in Gilgil in the last two days in accidents.

Nine passengers were seriously injured following a Sunday night accident near Sogea after a lorry rammed into a bus heading in the opposite direction.

On Saturday night two police officers and a woman traveling to Nakuru from Gilgil died on the spot after smashing into a lorry that was ahead of their vehicle.

A fourth female passenger was admitted in Gilgil subcounty hospital in critical condition following the accident near Kikopey.

In the later incident, a lorry heading to Naivasha from Nakuru left its lane and hit a bus that had 62 passengers killing a male passenger.

Passenger Jennifer Wambaire said the majority of travelers were asleep when the 1am accident occurred.

“The driver of the lorry must have fallen asleep as he left his lane and everything happened so fast leading to the loss of one life,” he said.

Gilgil OCPD Emmanuel Opuru confirmed both incidents, saying the bodies were lying at the subcounty hospital mortuary.

He said that the drivers of the lorry and the bus recorded statement as investigations commenced.

“In the bus accident, it was definitely the driver of the lorry who caused the accident and he shall be arraigned on Tuesday,” he said.