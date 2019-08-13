Court okays Punguza Mizigo debate in county assemblies

The High Court has given county assemblies the go-ahead to debate the Punguza Mizigo bill.

Justice John Mativo gave the green light on Tuesday after the petitioners in the case failed to appear in court to litigate the matter.

Last month the court stopped the 47 county assemblies across the country from debating and approving the Bill fronted by Thirdway Alliance Kenya party, popularly known as Punguza Mizigo.

Justice James Makau also stopped the party from presenting the Bill to the Speaker of the National Assembly, pending a case filed in court against it.

Makau in his ruling said the orders by the court would be effected for 14 days when the court would issue further directions.

The Aukot Bill has already been taken to several county assemblies.

The International Economic Law Centre and David Ngari have challenged the bill, arguing that most of its proposals will ultimately require a national referendum under Article 255(2).

Also included in the case are the IEBC, the speakers of the National Assembly and the Senate and 47 speakers of the county assemblies.

They were allowed to serve the orders of the court to the parties through the newspapers.

Ngari alleges that the Bill was procured through deceit and illegalities since the signatures are not genuine.

He argues that the verification process was done mechanically, yet the law says voters should be registered biometrically.