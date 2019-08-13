Apologise or forget teachers' votes, Runyenjes MP told

Runyenjes member of Parliament Eric Muchangi has been told to retract his "retire at 50" call to teachers or forget the tutors' votes in 2022.

Kenya National Union of Teachers Embu executive secretary Josephat Kathume said the MP's utterance showed that he had no value for teachers.

Kathume said: "It's very unfortunate, instead of addressing how our schools are experiencing a shortage of teachers, how the government should employ the youth to curb the shortage in our schools he is now calling upon those who are already teaching to retire at 50 years."

Muchangi had told journalists in Embu town on Tuesday that many youths with college and university education are unemployed.

The teachers said it was illogical for the legislator to advocate for the teachers' retirement age to be lowered to 50 years.

"We are saying you can't be employed at 45, work for five years then retire at 50. What are you telling that particular person who is going to work for only five years," the Knut leader asked.

The unionist told the youthful MP to be prepared to face the wrath of teachers.

The MP called on the Teachers Service Commission to lower the tutors' retirement age to pave the way for unemployed youth.

He said that it added no value for elderly teachers who have hit 60 years to teach children in lower classes.