Ruto launches fresh attack on push for a referendum

• Ruto's allies claimed the BBI task-force had was formed with a pre-determined agenda.
• Mandago alleges the BBI had ignored views from 'many' Kenyans during countrywide tours.
Deputy President William Ruto has launched a scathing attack on the referendum push backed by President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga, terming it a scheme to scuttle the Big Four agenda.
Ruto said proponents of the plebiscite were not “objective genuine, truthful and honest.”
"The Jubilee administration will not be distracted from delivering on our manifesto and HE's (His Excellency's) Big 4 plan by those engaged in the raging debate on Punguza Mizigo, BBI or the 2022," Ruto said in a tweet on Sunday morning.
Ruto said President Kenyatta’s Big Four Agenda must be fully supported because they are geared towards tackling the country's challenges including lack of jobs and poverty.
“The two major challenges we face are unemployment and poverty. We must tackle them at all costs if the plans we have in place on development are to succeed,” said Ruto.
Speaking in Uasin Gishu on Saturday, Ruto also lashed out at the Building Bridges task-force saying its work is not in the best interest of all Kenyans.
“We should not be bothered about this group and that group, this initiative and the other one. What is important is the unity of our nation," Ruto said at Cheptiret in Uasin Gishu on Saturday.
Ruto cautioned that the drive to transform Kenya cannot be a two-leader affair.
“We must all be united for this cause. Leaders have to be in constant communication with each other so that we can move forward together,” Ruto said in Suswa yesterday.
The DP's statement came less than 48 hours after President Uhuru and opposition chief Raila Odinga's handshake team concluded collecting public views with a referendum increasingly becoming inevitable.
The DP had in February appeared to soften his stance against law change during his Chatham House speech when he said Kenya requires an elevated Senate and Constitutional official Leader of the Opposition.
However, the DP now claims the referendum is a selfish push by some self-centered politicians.
The DP claimed that the proponents of a law review push want to steal the thunder from the implementation of the Jubilee administration's mega projects, critical in securing Uhuru's legacy.
Ruto has also alleged the referendum debate is meant to set the agenda for the 2022 presidential contest and distract the government from delivering on its mandate.
His allies say a failure by the government to deliver on the Big Four agenda would be political fodder for opponents to campaign against Ruto in 2022.
The DP's firm objection to the BBI and the Punguza Mizigo initiative is likely to heighten political stakes as the referendum wave sweeps across the country.
Uhuru and Raila have declared their support for a constitutional review to address the country's challenges including tribalism, corruption, and exclusivity.
But setting the stage for a poisoned political environment, the DP's allies poured cold water in the BBI team claiming its final recommendations are predetermined to serve certain politicians' selfish interests.
Uasin Gishu governor Jackson Mandago, MPs Gladys Shollei (Woman Representative) and William Cheptumo (Baringo North) said the BBI was part of a political scheme for 2022 polls.
“We want it to go on record that the BBI team did not consult residents of County 27 which is Uasin Gishu. We are not part of them at all,” Mandago said.
Soy MP Caleb Kostany said all Kenyans must be given chance to air their views on constitutional changes that cannot be done to please a few individuals.
“We hear there is the BBI and also the Punguza Mzigo groups. What we want is that all Kenyans must give their views if we have to change the constitution,” said Kostany.
Shollei claimed that the BBI was being pushed to drive a political agenda for the 2022 polls with a clear agenda to scuttle Ruto's presidential ambitions.
“We are not fools and we clearly know what is happening with all those saying they want the constitution changed,” said Shollei.
Ruto said the youth should join technical colleges and get the relevant training and skills to be able to participate in the growth of the country.
Speaking in Suswa yesterday, Ruto asked leaders to focus on their mandate of serving the people.
In particular, he asked Jubilee politicians to pay attention to the party’s manifesto, whose prime goal is to transform the country.
“The debt of developing Kenya should be given the prominence that it deserves. We should not be distracted by either the 2022 politics or the proposed review of the constitution,” Ruto said.
He was accompanied by a host of leaders among them Interior Chief Administrative Secretary Patrick Ntutu and Narok Governor Samuel Tunai.
Others were MPs Korei Lemein (Narok South), Ken Aramat (Narok East), David Sankok (nominated ), Gabriel Tongoyo (Narok West), Soipan Kudate (Woman Rep, Narok), Mugambi Rindikiri (Buuri) and Dominic Kosgei (Sotik).