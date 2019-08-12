Ruto launches fresh attack on push for a referendum

Deputy President William Ruto has launched a scathing attack on the referendum push backed by President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga, terming it a scheme to scuttle the Big Four agenda.

Ruto said proponents of the plebiscite were not “objective genuine, truthful and honest.”

"The Jubilee administration will not be distracted from delivering on our manifesto and HE's (His Excellency's) Big 4 plan by those engaged in the raging debate on Punguza Mizigo, BBI or the 2022," Ruto said in a tweet on Sunday morning.

Ruto said President Kenyatta’s Big Four Agenda must be fully supported because they are geared towards tackling the country's challenges including lack of jobs and poverty.

“The two major challenges we face are unemployment and poverty. We must tackle them at all costs if the plans we have in place on development are to succeed,” said Ruto.