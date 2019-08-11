Fire burns down official residence of Homa Bay County Commissioner Harman Shambi.

Fire has burned down the official residence of Homa Bay County Commissioner Harman Shambi.

The fire whose cause has not yet been established started at 5:30 Sunday.

Mr Shambi said he was with his family including children taking evening tea when they detected smoke in one of the bed rooms.

The administrator said he was on the first floor with one of his sisters as his children were on the ground floor.

"We tried putting it out using water but we did not succeed. The fire grew bigger and spread to other rooms," he said.

Mr Shambi said he lost everything in the fire including his certificates and other crucial documents and clothes.

"No one was hurt. We are all fine except for the children who got a little bit scared," the officer said.

Residents who arrived at the scene managed to rescue just a few furniture including the dinning table.

The fire destroyed the one storey house which has been the residence of serving county commissioners in Homa Bay.

The building is located behind the county assembly.

Water trucks were used in putting out the fire which has consumed much of the structure including destroying its roof.

It became a challenge using the trucks which do not have the ability to spray water with force.

Mr Shambi has served in Homa Bay for two months.

Former County commissioner Irungu Macharia moved to Lamu county.