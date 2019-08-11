IN PLANS

Busia, Nambale towns to get sewerage treatment plants

Sewerage system is Phase II of the Sh989 million Malaba Sewerage and Water projects

In Summary

• Busia and Nambale are among four towns in Kenya, aside from Webuye and Kapsabet, to benefit from the sewerage project. 

• It is financed by the African Development Bank through the national government. 

by JANE CHEROTICH Correspondent, Busia
11 August 2019 - 21:00
An aerial view of Busia town.
An aerial view of Busia town.
Image: FILE

Siteko, Alupe and Siekunya towns will host the Busia-Nambale Sewerage Treatment plant which will help address sewerage challenges facing the two urban centres of Busia county. 

The sewerage system is Phase II of the Sh989 million Malaba Sewerage and Water projects.  

The two Busia towns are among four in Kenya to benefit from the sewerage project that confirms the close working relations between the county and national government. 

Others are Webuye and Kapsabet. 

Addressing journalists after a meeting the project consultants and officials from Lake Victoria Water Works Development Agency, Water Executive Isaac Alukwe said the county is collaborating with the Lake Victoria North Water Works Development Authority for the project.

It is financed by the African Development Bank through the national government.

Alukwe said Nambale Sewerage System will serve 42,000 people and will cover Kisoko, Nambale town, Manyore, Maduwa, DO's Office and Siekunya. It covers 30 acres. 

Busia-Alupe plant that will lie on 60 acres will cover Township, Ojamii, Amoni, Airstrip, Comfort and Bugengi while Busia-Siteko plant (30 acres) will cover Busia town, Burumba, Roadblock and Marachi and will benefit 60,000 residents. 

Consultant Eng Teresa Mbogo of Kiri Consult Limited said they are working on detailed design and tender documents in partnership with Portuguese firm Procell before they submit them together with Resettlement Action Plan by end of April next year, adding that they will do quality work.

Water Service Provision Officer from Lake Victoria Water Works Development Agency Isaac Ruto said they are working in partnership with the county government, RVWWDA and Busia Water and Sewerage Services Company (Buwassco) to develop sewerage infrastructure in the two urban centres.

“A consultant is helping us develop the detailed design so we know how much it will cost to enable us to get a sponsor to finance the project,” he said.

Edited by R.Wamochie 

Latest Videos