Sh11 million cocaine suspects remanded

The two suspected drug traffickers arrested in Barsheba in Kisauni last Saturday will spend six more days in police custody awaiting bail application filed before a Mombasa Magistrate Court.

Suleiman Juma Mujibu, 47, who police believe could be Tanzanian, and 59-year-old Saady Bashir, were arrested on Saturday, August 3, with three kilogrammes of cocaine with a street value of Sh11 million.

They were arraigned on August 5 before Mombasa Resident Magistrate Christine Ogweno, but police asked for more days to continue holding the suspects as they continue with their investigation.

They were granted four days up to Friday.

However, yesterday the police said they have not yet concluded their investigations and asked the court to be allowed to continue holding the suspects.

Ogweno said she will make a ruling on the bail application on Thursday next week.

“The bond application for the suspects will be determined on August 15,” said Ogweno.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigation, the two suspects do not have a fixed abode and they are believed to be part of a multi-national drug syndicate.

“The suspects could be part of a transnational drug network because the drugs are said to have been from Juba in South Sudan, through Kampala in Uganda before coming into Mombasa. We are going to extend our investigations to those other countries,” said investigating officer Inspector Luke Kinoti.

Kinoti said Bashir’s known rental residence is in Mtwapa, but was arrested on another rental house in Barsheba last Saturday.

“The suspect has no fixed abode and also could interfere with investigation,” said Kinoti.

Police believed that the second suspect is a Tanzanian and could be a flight risk.

Mujibu was found with a Tanzanian birth certificate, a PIN certificate of the Tanzanian Revenue Authority, a fishing licence from the Tanzanian Authorities, a copy of Tanzanian driving licence and a copy of Kenyan national identity card.

However, the defence lead by lawyer Collins Odeng insisted that the two suspects were all Kenyans with valid documents and have families within the country.