Join fight against corruption to empower yourselves, youth urged

The youth have been asked to support the war on corruption so that enough funds are set aside to empower them economically.

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino said the high rate of unemployment among the youth and lack of quality healthcare was due to corruption in government.

“It is time the youth say enough is enough. Let us take the mantle as the youth to fight this monster called corruption because it is the cause of unemployment in this country," Babu said in Maralal on Wednesday.

He said corruption has pushed youth into drug abuse as a result of frustration.

He was in Maralal town to attend the commemoration of the International Youth Day. The function was attended by Samburu Governor Moses Lenolkulal, Suba North MP Millie Odhiambo, Samburu West MP Naisula Lesuuda and woman representatives Sabina Chege (Murang'a) and Gadwel Cheruyuiot (Baringo) and Public Service and Youths Chief Administrative Secretary Rachel Shebesh.

Shebesh asked county governments to partner with the state to set aside more funds to empower young people.

“Government money is not enough for all youth but I assure you of results if we can collaborate with counties," she said.

The leaders praised the handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga saying it has united the country.

“You are now free to visit any part of the country without fear and that is the Kenya we want," Lesuuda said.

EDITED by peter obuya