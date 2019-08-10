Duale breaks ranks with Ruto over looming referendum

“On this one, I am in agreement with Raila Odinga and ODM. We are on the same page,” Duale noted, promising to rally his populous pastoralist community to support a parliamentary system.

Ruto has severally vowed to oppose any referendum that includes proposals to create new positions in government.

There have been suspicions that Uhuru and his close associates are secretly supporting a referendum.

In his first visit to Kisumu in December last year, Uhuru gave the clearest signal the country could be headed for a referendum to scrap what he termed a destructive "winner-takes-all" system of government.

“We said we must look at this issue of winner takes all. If that is why some people feel left out of government, we must ask ourselves, 'Is it a good thing or not',” Uhuru said, describing the handshake

Ruto, who has declared his interest in succeeding President Kenyatta in 2022, sees the clamour for constitutional change as a scheme to scuttle his presidential ambitions.

But Duale, a significant figure within the rank and file of the ruling Jubilee Party, warned that the current, winner-take-all presidential system has become a recipe for ethnic tensions and has become untenable for Kenyans.

Duale's declaration could be intended to firm up his grip on the expansive pastoralist region as he positions himself ahead of the 2022 polls.

Political analyst Martin Andati told the Star that Duale could be position himself as the next PM given that he is the senior-most leader from the pastoralist communities.

"During the Moi era, the Kanu gerrymandering gave the pastoralists a lot of constituencies. Duale knows that he can use the numbers to negotiate and become prime minister,"Andati said.

Should Duale be at cross-purposes with Ruto, then the DP's plan to consolidate his votes in Northern Kenya could suffer a major blow and nosedive his ambitions.

During the 2013 polls, Ruto's United Republican Party swept most of the parliamentary seats in entire pastoralist region, political gains that were largely attributed to Duale's efforts.

After dumping Raila in the run-up to the 2013 polls, Duale became a key URP lieutenant in Northern Kenya in what turned the tables against ODM.

He was then rewarded with the position of Leader of Majority in the National Assembly, an influential position that dramatically elevated his profile.

The MP currently chairs the powerful Pastoralists Parliamentary Association as well as the Northern Kenya MPs Parliamentary caucus that brings together seven counties.

However, the third-term MP is guarded on his political game plan and 2022 political ambitions and is playing his cards close to his vest.

Hitherto forceful caustic and conspicuous, the MP has lowered his profile, reduced his verbal assaults on the opposition and softened his stance against Raila.

In 2007, he won the Dujis Parliamentary seat on an ODM ticket.

Due to his position as Majority leader in the National Assembly, Duale is the de facto head of government business in Parliament and the Jubilee Party spokesman in the legislature.

Duale is the second in command in the House after the Speaker and enjoys massive privileges, including an elegantly furnished office with an abundance of aides and official government transport.

But the hitherto, the bullish lawmaker could be trying to chart his own political path and get out from under Ruto's shadow.

The lawmaker, who rarely shies away from speaking his mind, said a parliamentary system would address inclusivity, ethnicity and inequality challenges that are bedeviling the country.

“Right now we have a presidential system that makes the leader of the opposition, who in our case gets more than six million votes, a beggar in funerals and in the streets. He should get enough resources to run the opposition from inside the House,” Duale said.

Duale's remarks revealed the fast-changing political dynamics not only in his ruling Jubilee Party but also across the country in the wake of the clamour for a constitutional change.

The MP is one of Jubilee's most loyal lawmakers and has been crucial in pushing through the ruling party's legislative agenda, including controversial and unpopular laws.

For instance, Duale became the face of the enactment of the controversial election and security laws ahead of the 2017 General Election despite strong protestation from the opposition forces.

Then he railed at Raila and his opposition troops in dramatic scenes in the Chambers that highlighted Jubilee's forceful push to trample on dissent.

Some of the laws were later annulled by the Court.