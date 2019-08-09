Price of animal feeds up by Sh200

The cost of animal feeds has shot up by between Sh200 and Sh300 for a 70kg bag.

Millers said this is due to the high cost of maize which is going for Sh3,600 for a 90kg bag owing to a shortage.

As a result, a 70 kg bag of manila feed is currently selling at between Sh2,500, up from Sh2,300.

Association of Kenya Feeds Manufacturers publicity secretary John Gathogo said there has been a short supply of maize in the country for the last two months.

He said the 300,000 bags of maize released to animal feed millers in June only lasted a month and they do not any more stocks.

“We are now left to compete with flour millers for the little maize coming from Tanzania. However, Tanzania no longer wants to sell maize to us but instead wants to sell maize flour, which cannot benefit us,” Gathogo said.

He spoke yesterday at the Kenya School of Monetary Studies during a media briefing on the challenges facing the animal feed industry in the country.

Gathogo said manufacturers want the government to approve the importation of 2.5 million bags of yellow maize from Ukraine for making animal feeds.