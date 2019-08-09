IEBC is ready for referendum, says Chebukati

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission is prepared for a referendum at any time, chairman Chebukati Wafula has said.

The fact that IEBC has only three commissioners is nothing to worry about.

"The issue of composition is neither here nor there since the Constitution is very clear that the commission can have commissioners from three to nine," he said.

"We have been carrying out all the eleven activities that are outlined in Article 88 of the Constitution and there is no cause for alarm."

Chebukati addressed the press on Thursday after paying a courtesy call on Bungoma county commissioner Stephen Kihara and Deputy Governor Charles Ngome.

He said IEBC has been carrying out by-elections successfully and is conducting voter registration, an indication that the agency is stable and Kenyans should have faith in it.

Chebukati said a referendum is a one-day event that will be done without hiccups as the team and structures are in place.

He said he is not the appointing authority of IEBC commissioners and if it was his mandate he would have done so a long time ago.

He said the commission will review the size of wards in Bungoma after the census and decide on those that can be split depending on population and other factors.

Deputy Governor Ngome said by 2022 the county would have registered about one million voters.

"We need about 10 new wards since we have wards that are too big like Ndivisi, Lwandanyi, Kabuyefwe and Naitiri," he said.