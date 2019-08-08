FACE CHARGES

Two census impersonators arrested in Migori

Organisers were checking the list of participants when they found the suspects' names

Migori police commander Joseph Nthenge said the suspects were arrested on Wednesday afternoon during a training by the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics which started on Monday.

Suspect Polycarp Mboya Ndege told police he was with his colleagues after an interview. The second suspect, Victor Onyango Ochieng was impersonating his cousin, Joseph Ogolla Ochieng, who passed the interview.

by Manuel Odeny
08 August 2019 - 00:00
The 2009 census report that was launched at the KICC in Nairobi.
Image: FILE

Police in Migori are holding two suspects for impersonating census officials.

Migori police commander Joseph Nthenge said suspects Polycarp Mboya Ndege and Victor Onyango Ochieng were arrested yesterday afternoon during a training by the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics. The training started on Monday.

Nthenge said organisers were scrutinising the list of participants when they found the suspects' names.

“They are being held at Migori police station and will be taken to court on Thursday to face charges," he said.

Ndege had told the police that he was with his colleagues after an interview and they told him that training will be on Monday.

 Ochieng was impersonating his cousin, Joseph Ogolla Ochieng, who passed the interview but got another job.

"He took his cousin’s national ID and registered his name for two days. But on Wednesday he forget to write 'his name'. He wrote his original name which gave him away," Nthenge said.

He said organisers called the police and the two were arrested. They will be charged with impersonation.

Opinion
News
by Manuel Odeny
08 August 2019 - 00:00

