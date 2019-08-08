Two census impersonators arrested in Migori

Police in Migori are holding two suspects for impersonating census officials.

Migori police commander Joseph Nthenge said suspects Polycarp Mboya Ndege and Victor Onyango Ochieng were arrested yesterday afternoon during a training by the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics. The training started on Monday.

Nthenge said organisers were scrutinising the list of participants when they found the suspects' names.

“They are being held at Migori police station and will be taken to court on Thursday to face charges," he said.

Ndege had told the police that he was with his colleagues after an interview and they told him that training will be on Monday.

Ochieng was impersonating his cousin, Joseph Ogolla Ochieng, who passed the interview but got another job.

"He took his cousin’s national ID and registered his name for two days. But on Wednesday he forget to write 'his name'. He wrote his original name which gave him away," Nthenge said.

He said organisers called the police and the two were arrested. They will be charged with impersonation.