Raila isn't to blame for your failure, Kuria tells Central leaders

Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria has asked Mt Kenya leaders to stop blaming their failures on the handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and opposition leader Raila Odinga.
The MP has said some leaders have been using the handshake as an escape route to avoid being held accountable by people.
The handshake, he said, has in no way affected the way projects are implemented by the Jubilee government.
The MP said leaders have been dragging Raila’s name in their campaigns instead of concentrating on serving the people who voted for them.
Kuria also said Raila is not responsible for the distribution of resources.
The legislator spoke in Githima village, Kigumo subcounty, on Tuesday. He urged residents to take their leaders to task if they feel that they are not receiving the necessary development.
Kuria also said there is a need for local leaders to shelve their differences and speak in one voice. “The divisions we are seeing among leaders jeopardise the political stability of the region and it could have far-reaching repercussions,” the MP said.
Kuria, who has declared his presidential aspirations, said the divisions have created a loophole for other leaders to penetrate the region and worsen the rifts.
He said a more united region would work for the benefit of residents.
“Unity among leaders is important. We cannot allow others to be showing our people the way forward while we sit back and watch,” he said.
Kuria also opposed calls for a parliamentary system of government recently proposed by National Assembly Majority leader Aden Duale.
Duale said the current system of government is to blame for recurrent post-election violence and asked the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) to propose a Parliamentary system, which he said will avert chaos.
Such a system, Duale said, will ensure all communities feel represented and help establish an all-inclusive government.
The MP said Kenyans need clear reasons to review the constitution.