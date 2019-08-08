Barbados is Kenya's strategic partner in Caribbean-Uhuru

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Wednesday evening expressed the need for Kenya and the Caribbean island state of Barbados to scale up their bilateral engagement for the mutual benefit of the two countries.

Terming Barbados as a strategic partner for Kenya in the Caribbean, Uhuru said the two developing countries need to work in solidarity in pursuit of closer ties especially with regard to South-South cooperation to cement the relationship that started almost 100 years ago in London when Pan Africanists worked together in the struggle for liberation.

“Barbados is an English speaking country with populations of African heritage. Our similarities are greater than our differences,” Uhuru said.

The President noted that Kenya’s engagement with its African diaspora has been lacking but expressed confidence that his visit to Barbados at the invitation of Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley will strengthen relations between the two countries.

“It is my belief that this visit will lead to stronger links and bonds of friendship between our two countries as well as the people of the wider Caribbean region and the African continent,” Uhuru said.

The Barbadian Governor General said Uhuru’s visit was a testimony of the friendly relations between the two countries.