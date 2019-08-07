Govt workers suffer as Treasury withholds Sh1bn pay for injury

You are likely to walk home with nothing in case you sustain an injury while working at various government ministries, a report shows.

The bold report by the Union of Kenya Civil Servants shows that the Interior Ministry has the highest number of unpaid personnel who suffered various injuries while at work.

The report tabled in a Parliamentary committee puts the National Treasury on the spot for withholding Sh1.053 billion in compensation claims raised by workers who got injured or died on duty.

The Interior Ministry is yet to pay Sh456 million owed to some 300 officers who presented claims in line with provisions of the Workers Injury Benefit Act, 2007.

Some 98 health workers who have been chasing their claims for Sh302,591,983 for injuries they suffered while at work are yet to be paid.

The same is the case for the National Police Service where some 60 Kenya Police and Administration Police officers have been chasing claims valued at Sh96 million.

Some of the claims date as back as 10 years ago, a situation the Labour committee of the National Assembly said must not be allowed.

About 20 teachers and Education ministry workers are yet to get Sh40.2 million in compensation after filing claims with their parent ministry. Ten Transport ministry staff have also not received Sh24,889,343.

The Agriculture ministry is equally yet to honour Sh24 million claims for injuries sustained by workers, largely extension officers, as at April 2019.

President Uhuru Kenyatta and DP William Ruto’s offices have some 14 workers who are seeking Sh13.2 million and Sh2 million respectively.

Staff at the Treasury ministry have also waited for long to get Sh15.7 million; Defence (Sh3.45 million), Environment (Sh2.7 million), and Mining (Sh1.1 million).

Government employees are entitled to compensation under the WIBA, 2007, for work-related injuries and occupational diseases contracted in the course of their employment.

All civil servants, apart from members of the armed force, are covered by the Act as administered by the Director of Occupational Safety Services in the Labour ministry.

Jerry Saoli ole Kina, the deputy secretary Union of Kenya Civil Servants, lamented over the delayed pay when he appeared before the committee chaired by Bura MP Ali Wario.

The claim is that despite funds for compensation being set aside in the budget, the same has not been released to the ministries for pay.

Wario said it was regrettable that government officers, especially the police, who go to great extremes to serve and protect Kenyans are treated with contempt.

“For instance, the police put their lives on the line to protect the country and are not being paid when they get hurt while on duty. We cannot entertain this as a committee,” the lawmaker said.

He said heads of the concerned ministries would be summoned to the House to explain why the workers have not been compensated as required by the law.

“We will protect workers because that is our core duty. We will solve this matter and people will get compensation,” Wario assured.

Nominated MP David Ole Sankok expressed fears the Interior ministry workers are being intimidated, hence are discouraged from seeking compensation.

“This could be the reason for their highest number in the list of claimants. This is a matter we will also investigate even as we push for the affected to be paid,” the lawmaker said.

Workers at the Public Service, Lands, Water, and East Africa Community ministries have also been affected by the delayed payouts.