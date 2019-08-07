Aukot ignores court, takes Punguza Mizigo to Baringo

Thirdway Alliance party leader Ekuru Aukot took his Punguza Mizigo campaign to Baringo county on Tuesday despite a court order barring him.

Aukot said the court injunction was politically instigated and unconstitutional.

“In my view, the judge made a mistake because you cannot alter or bar a constitutional timeline by way of a court order,” he said.

Last Friday, High Court judge James Makau issued an order stopping the 47 county assemblies from debating the Bill following a petition.

The judge said the orders would remain in force for 14 days as the other parties named in the petition filed their responses. The case will be heard on August 13.

Aukot said he is working to beat the IEBC deadline of three months.

“Once the IEBC places a Bill then constitutionally a timeline of three months is given for discussions and debates and it counts right away, so then if I honour the court injunction how will the assemblies recover the lost 14 days?” he said.

He said after Baringo he would proceed to Elgeyo Marakwet, West Pokot, Trans-Nzoia and Uasin Gishu.