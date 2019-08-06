Win for Waiguru as Supreme Court dismisses Karua's petition

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru has been handed a reprieve after the Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed the petition by Narc Kenya leader Martha Karua challenging her 2017 victory.

The court said Martha Karua did not observe the 60 day rule.

In August 2018, Karua suffered a similar blow after the Court of Appeal dismissed her petition challenging the Waiguru's win.

In the ruling read by Justice Isaac Lenaola, the judges further directed that each party bears costs of the proceedings at the High Court, Appellate Court and the Supreme Court.

Karua had moved to Court of Appeal a week after Kerugoya High Court dismissed her petition challenging the election of Governor Waiguru.

She challenged Kerugoya High Court's decision of dismissing her petition.

Judge Lucy Gitari threw out the petition on grounds that it lacked merit and ordered her to pay costs amounting to Ksh.5million.

Narc party leader vied for the Kirinyaga gubernatorial in 2017 general election but lost to Waiguru who garnered 153,353 votes.

Karua got 116,626 votes as previous Governor Joseph Ndathi garnered 4,496.

Karua said through her twitter after the ruling that she was not satisfied by court's decision.

"I did not get justice at the court but Aluta continua. The journey to success is long and widing," Karua said.