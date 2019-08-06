Three killed in Naivasha road accidents

Three people, including two motorcycle operators, were yesterday killed in two separate road accidents in Naivasha.

In the first incident, two youths – a boda boda rider and a pillion passenger – were hit and killed by a bus in Karai, Naivasha. They while on their way home in Kinungi from Naivasha.

The accident caused a major traffic snarl-up as residents protested over the deaths.

In the second incident, an 11-year-old boy was hit and killed by a motorist on the same road near the gates of Naivasha Prison.

The minor was joining his friends on the other side of the road when a car that as heading to Nakuru from Nairobi hit and killed him on the spot.

Naivasha police boss Samuel Waweru said the three bodies were taken to Naivasha mortuary.

“The wrecks in the two accidents have been towed to Naivasha police station and inquest files opened as part of our investigations,” he said.

James Kabono from the Naivasha Safety Group said the number of accidents involving motorcycle operators was on the rise.

He said the sector is losing at least two operators every month. He said there is a need for refresher courses to reduce the number of deaths.

“We have recorded four fatal accidents near the scene in the last five months. It's time we held a meeting with the operators,” Kabono said.

He said drunk-driving, lack of driving licenses and insurance covers are some of the challenges youths working as boda boda riders face.

A month ago, three operators on one motorcycle were hit and killed by a matatu. Separately, two cousins died near the same spot after being hit by a car.