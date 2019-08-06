Taita Taveta MCAs seek dialogue with Governor Samboja

@mfalmesoloo

Taita Taveta MCAs have asked Governor Granton Samboja to call for dialogue between the executive and the assembly to resolve the ongoing impasse.

Speaker Meshack Maghanga on Monday said they are ready to put behind their hard stance and seek a lasting solution.

Maghanga, who was accompanied by all the MCAs, said the move by Samboja to petition for dissolution of the county government would derail devolution.

He said the stand-off does not warrant the dissolution of the county and that consultative engagements would help fix the problem.

“What we are witnessing is a home-based conflict that calls for a home-based solution,” he said.

Further, Maghanga said members are ready to streamline budget disagreements to allow development projects to go on.

“The first step to ending this stand-off is the realisation that no amount of grandstanding from our end or the governor’s end shall in any way stop the challenges which we and the people are experiencing.”

Governor Samboja is expected to give a way forward on the signatures collected to petition President Uhuru Kenyatta to dissolve the county.

The county chief is expected to receive a compiled report of the collected signatures from a team of technocrats tomorrow (Tuesday).

Samboja launched the signature collection drive a month ago after a disagreement with MCAs over the budget impasse.

The governor accuses the assembly of derailing devolution by reducing the money allocated for payment of pending bills, budget allocation for casual employees and allocation for Datu Sawazisha fund.

In dispute is Sh833 million that the MCAs allocated themselves through the Ward Development Fund.

He said already 45,000 voters have signed the petition surpassing the targeted 18,000 signatures.