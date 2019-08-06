Close

Nairobi Hospice chairman Dr Sobbie Mulindi succumbs to cancer

In Summary

• Eulogised as dedicated man who put life into the days of the hospice fraternity. 

by CLAIRE MUNDE Digital Sub-editor
News
06 August 2019 - 20:38
Dr Sobby Mulindi
Dr Sobby Mulindi
Image: COURTESY

Dr Sobbie Mulindi, the chairman of Nairobi Hospice, is dead.

He succumbed to cancer on Thursday at the age of 70.

ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi eulogised him as a dedicated man who "put life into the days of the hospice fraternity and not just days into their lives."

"He shall notably be remembered for his tireless fight against the HIV-Aids scourge in his role as director, National Aids Control Council (NACC), among many other key roles he played," he said.

Nairobi Hospice is a charitable organisation that was established in 1988.

It caters to patients facing life limiting illnesses and provides care giver support and education.

Services are provided on an outpatient basis, at hospitals, and patients’ homes.

More to follow...

10 prominent Kenyan figures who have died of cancer

Cancer has killed Kenyans from all walks of life.
News
1 week ago

Growing list of prominent Kenyans who fell to cancer

10 prominent Kenyans have died, 40,000 Kenyans die every year.
News
1 week ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by CLAIRE MUNDE Digital Sub-editor
News
06 August 2019 - 20:38

Most Popular

  1. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    2d ago Corridors of Power

  2. Bobi Wine charged with annoying Museveni
    6h ago Africa

  3. Ugandan musician dies after abduction and torture
    12h ago Africa

  4. Mugabe in Singapore hospital 'since April'
    10h ago Africa

  5. Obama: Reject leaders whose words stoke hatred
    10h ago World

Latest Videos