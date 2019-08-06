Nairobi Hospice chairman Dr Sobbie Mulindi succumbs to cancer

Dr Sobbie Mulindi, the chairman of Nairobi Hospice, is dead.

He succumbed to cancer on Thursday at the age of 70.

ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi eulogised him as a dedicated man who "put life into the days of the hospice fraternity and not just days into their lives."

"He shall notably be remembered for his tireless fight against the HIV-Aids scourge in his role as director, National Aids Control Council (NACC), among many other key roles he played," he said.

Nairobi Hospice is a charitable organisation that was established in 1988.

It caters to patients facing life limiting illnesses and provides care giver support and education.

Services are provided on an outpatient basis, at hospitals, and patients’ homes.

