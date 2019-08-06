Kenya among top nations in tobacco control, says WHO

Kenya is a leader in tobacco control and a model for other countries, says a World Health Organisation report.

WHO recognises Kenya among top enforcers of the ban on tobacco advertising, promotion and sponsorship.

Kenya is among a few African countries with toll-free numbers for smokers who wish to quit.

The 'WHO Report on the Global Epidemic, 2019: Offer help to quit tobacco use' however, notes that the fight against the epidemic is far from over.

The percentage of Kenyans aged above 15 who use tobacco products has declined marginally from nine per cent in 2012 to eight per cent in 2017, according to the latest Nacada study.

This translates to about 2.2 million Kenyans still using tobacco products. Globally, 1.12 billion people globally are smokers.

Most smokers start young and struggle to quit.

The report states that raising the price of tobacco through tobacco taxes is the most effective and efficient way to reduce tobacco use, yet remains the least used.

“About half of those who use tobacco will die as a result, with about seven million smokers and one million non-smokers dying every year from tobacco use. The latter as a result of passive smoking,” states the WHO report.

Cigarette smoking is a key risk factor for oesophagal cancer and is the most important preventable cause of many cancers and cardiovascular diseases.

It is the number one risk factor for lung cancer.

In Kenya, it is linked to more than 70 per cent of lung cancers. It also causes cancer in almost all parts of the body and cardiovascular illnesses such as heart disease and strokes.

Even though Kenya has done well in terms of enforcement by ensuring smoking takes place only at designated areas; streamlining tobacco tax policies and KRA having a track system to help curb illicit trade, more needs to be done.

Alternative products no better

Early last week, an anti-tobacco lobby accused local tobacco manufacturers of frustrating the war against tobacco use.

The Kenya Tobacco Control Alliance head of programmes Thomas Lindi said tobacco companies are using the products in public relations campaigns to portray themselves as part of the solution to the global epidemic when their main business is still to sell cigarettes.

The British American Tobacco plans to launch e-cigarettes this month.

Nicotine pouch is a non-tobacco, whitish product that users place under their lip to absorb the nicotine through their gum.

The move, according to the manufacturer, is to help reduce risks associated with passive smoking.

“Smokers should be made to quit and not shift their smoking to alternative tobacco products. The companies want to maintain their clientele,” Ketca chairperson Joel Gitali said.

WHO does not endorse these products, especially for smoking cessation and argues that at a minimum, these products should be subject to policies that have proven effective in reducing tobacco use, including plain packaging and bans on flavourings.

“The possibility of industry interference in tobacco cessation efforts through misinformation on the alternatives is a present and real threat,” the report states.

The global health agency recommends approaches such as countries having national toll-free tobacco quitlines, cost-covered nicotine replacement therapies and the use of digital and mobile technologies to empower those who want to quit.

These interventions work best in combination but can be introduced in a step-wise approach where resources are limited, it states.

Edited by R.Wamochie