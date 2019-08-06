CS Yatanni unveils technical team to advise on digitising economy

The government on Tuesday unveiled a technical working group to coordinate the ICT processes aimed at digitising the country's economy.

Acting Treasury Cabinet secretary Ukur Yatanni and his ICT counterpart Joe Mucheru unveiled the group to be led by ICT PS Jerome Ochieng' with the mandate of ensuring that government ICT projects are seamlessly implemented devoid of duplication.

The team which also has representation from ICT, Treasury and World Bank is tasked to come up with a clear Road map on how the projects geared towards a fully or substantially digital economy will be well guided.

Speaking at Treasury building, Yatanni, who is also the Labour CS, urged the working group to formulate a realistic and flexible framework that will fast-track an all-encompassing embrace of the digital economy in the country.

He said a properly rolled-out digitized economy will help state and non-state sectors avoid wastages.

It is also touted as holding the key to countless opportunities for business and job as well as ensuring convenience and speed of service delivery.

"We need to have a clear road-map because with ICT the danger is you will be obsolete if you don’t have clear time-frames to execute them," the CS said, emphasising the need to prioritise the integration of ICTs in development plans owing to the immense economic transformation potential they hold.

On his part Mucheru said Kenya has launched a blueprint for the rest of Africa fashioning a special intervention targeted at empowering young people with practical ICT skills.

Mucheru said that so far 24 African nations have officially joined the African Digital economy alliance which represents 660 million people.

The ICT CS said that the government will continue leveraging on the emerging digital market to enable the country to attain the vision 2030 and the Big 4 agenda.

World Bank Senior Digital Specialist Casey Torgusson lauded Kenya for prioritizing and embracing technology which will improve service delivery and help in expanding markets.

The meeting was also attended by Deputy Chief of Staff, Policy and Strategy in the office of the President Ruth Kagia and Word Bank operations officer Rosemary Ngesa Otieno