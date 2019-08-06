AP officer charged with smuggling foreigners into the country

An Administration Police constable has been arraigned for facilitating irregular entry of five aliens into the country using a government vehicle.

Edwin Sawe Kipchirchir is said to have coordinated the entry of Bishar Farah, Hassan Mohammed, Ahmed Mohammed, Hasfa Yusuf and Hassan Noor into the country along Juja Road, Nairobi, on July 19.

In a second count, the constable is charged with unlawful use of a vehicle belonging to the Ministry of Interior and Co-ordination of National Government being an official vehicle attached to Northeastern Regional Commissioner.

In five other counts, Sawe and two others are reasonably suspected to have been smuggling human beings contrary to the law.

Appearing before Magistrate Kennedy Okoth at a Milimani court, the accused denied all the charges and was released on a Sh 100,000 bail.

The case will be heard on September 18.

Edited by R.Wamochie