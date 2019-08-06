Close

SEVEN COUNTS

AP officer charged with smuggling foreigners into the country

He was allegedly using a vehicle attached to Northeastern Regional Commissioner

In Summary

• He was arrested along Juja Road with the five aliens. 

• Officer denies charges, is freed on bond. 

by FAITH NYASUGUTA Business Reporter
News
06 August 2019 - 00:00
AP officer charged with smuggling foreigners into the country
AP officer charged with smuggling foreigners into the country
Image: THE STAR

An Administration Police constable has been arraigned for facilitating irregular entry of five aliens into the country using a government vehicle. 

Edwin Sawe Kipchirchir is said to have coordinated the entry of Bishar Farah, Hassan Mohammed, Ahmed Mohammed, Hasfa Yusuf and Hassan Noor into the country along Juja Road, Nairobi, on July 19.

In a second count, the constable is charged with unlawful use of a vehicle belonging to the Ministry of Interior and Co-ordination of National Government being an official vehicle attached to Northeastern Regional Commissioner.

 

In five other counts, Sawe and two others are reasonably suspected to have been smuggling human beings contrary to the law.

Appearing before Magistrate Kennedy Okoth at a Milimani court, the accused denied all the charges and was released on a Sh 100,000 bail.

The case will be heard on September 18.

Edited by R.Wamochie

STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by FAITH NYASUGUTA Business Reporter
News
06 August 2019 - 00:00

Most Popular

  1. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    1d ago Corridors of Power

  2. All you need to know about the forthcoming census
    19h ago Big Read

  3. Cape to Cairo project creators die in plane crash
    1d ago Africa

  4. Top Tanzania reporter charged with money laundering
    10h ago Africa

Latest Videos