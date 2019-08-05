Uhuru jets out for three-day visit to Jamaica

President Uhuru Kenyatta last night left the country for a three-day state visit to Kingston, Jamaica.

Uhuru will be a guest at the country's 57th Independence anniversary.

The plane carrying the President and his entourage left Jomo Kenyatta International Airport at 11pm and is expected to touch down in Kingston this morning.

Uhuru and his host, Prime Minister Andrew Holness met last year on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Canada where they agreed to strengthen bilateral relations.

Uhuru and Holness are expected to conclude talks on and sign trade agreements.

Kenya is seeking to export coffee and tea to the Caribbean country which seeks to sell peanuts to its counterpart in the deals.

Government ministers from the two countries are also expected to sign an agreement on an exchange of athletics coaches.

While Kenyan athletes are top in long-distance races, Jamaica has for several years dominated the short races.

"The President and his host PM Holness together with their respective delegations will discuss and explore opportunities for enhanced bilateral relations between Kenya and Jamaica," State House spokesperson Kanze Dena said in a statement on Tuesday last week.

The President is also expected to visit the shrine of Jamaican-born political activist and journalist Marcus Mosiah Garvey.

(edited by O. Owino)