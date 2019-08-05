Sonko, Millie Odhiambo in bitter spat on social media

Suba North MP Millie Odhiambo and Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko on Sunday engaged in a bitter war of words on social media.

The ugly public war between the two outspoken legislators was triggered by the matrimonial life of the late Kibra MP Ken Okoth.

Sonko on Thursday last week claimed publicly that the late Kibra MP, who was cremated on Saturday, had a second wife with whom he sired a son.

His remarks made during Okoth’s memorial service, however, didn’t go well with some political figures, particularly Odhiambo and Nominated Senator Isaac Mwaura.

The two legislators irked by his outburst responded to Sonko on social media accusing the Nairobi county boss of using Okoth’s memorial service to earn cheap publicity.

"How, Sonko behaved must be condemned in the strongest terms possible. Then, after all that, they still put an injunction? Didn't they know, they could have just done, that quietly without taking, the focus away from the bereaved?" She wrote on Facebook on Friday.

"The fact of the matter is, Sonko, had not an iota of respect for Ken in his defenseless moment in death, he chose to go for the weakest link. How do you embarrass one woman to please the other?"

Sonko then responded with an insult-laden Facebook post on Sunday.

Sonko criticized the MP for saying he was wrong to have meddled in the Kibra MP’s personal affairs during the memorial service of the late Okoth.

He accused Odhiambo of having a 'weird marital life' and lacked the moral authority to lecture anyone on matters of marriage.

The governor also accused Odhiambo of hypocrisy, for her actions supported the actions of absentee fathers.

Sonko gave out hotline numbers for women who have been ‘abandoned’ by politicians who fathered children with them, to reach him for his personal intervention on such matters.

“In fact, from today all the great women of this country ukijua kuna Mp, Senator, Governor, civil servant, businessman amekuweka ball na akakuruka (who made you pregnant and disappeared) send your details to 0722886600/0739555555 tumuanike na tuforce (we expose him by force) for DNA when he's still alive,”he wrote.

After four hours, the outspoken Suba North MP fired back at the flamboyant governor.

“I, Wakili Millie Odhiambo, pushed for Article 53 of the Constitution that protects Ken Okoth’s son. Once the DNA confirms that he is Ken Okoth’s son, he will be entitled under the succession law, to inherit from Ken’s estate. He is protected. He is covered,” she wrote on Sunday.

Odhiambo went on to tell the governor how she has taken ‘mighty’ men who have failed their responsibilities to court.

“I have taken many mighty men to court (including MPs) and settled out of court with many in cases of parental support (including MPs, Cabinet Secretaries and Media personalities). I do not need to shout at funerals to get court orders,” she said.

The MP also blamed Sonko for ‘unnecessary drama’ that led to Okoth’s body not being taken to Kabondo Kasipul as planned earlier on.

“Your unnecessary drama spiralled a behind the scenes series of events that resulted in Okoth’s body not being taken to Kabondo,” Odhiambo scoffed at Sonko.

Sonko, attacked Odhiambo revealing her childlessness condition citing that the legislator would not understand the pain of single mothers for she has no child.

" I am longing for the day you shall open wide your legs to give birth to a child so that you experience the pain that the mothers I am defending go through. You must respect those single mothers who struggle with their kids as men go missing," Sonko posted.

In response, Odhiambo said she is proud of her childless condition.

" I am proudly childless just like several other women and men. Let us all be proud of our various God-given creations including commas and full stops," Odhiambo posted on Sunday evening.