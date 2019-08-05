Close

WAR ON DRUGS

Kibera court destroys bhang worth Sh2 million

The illegal drug was burnt in Ngong forest.

In Summary
  • Magistrate says society should be protected from the dangers of drugs
  • Called for creation of rehabilitation centres to help drug addicts recover
by CLAUSE MASIKA
05 August 2019 - 06:00
Kibera senior principal magistrate Barbara Ojoo witnesses the destruction of bhang worth Sh2 million in Ngong forest on August 2
UP IN SMOKE: Kibera senior principal magistrate Barbara Ojoo witnesses the destruction of bhang worth Sh2 million in Ngong forest on August 2
Image: CLAUSE MASIKA

The exercised was overseen by senior principal magistrate Barbara Ojoo, chief archivist Albert Njoka and senior executive court assistant Josephine Kamau.

Magistrate Ojoo said the destruction was aimed at protecting society from the dangers associated with the use of drugs and encourage good behavior among the youth.

 

“As we destroy this drug, we are sending a  strong message to the youths that drugs are harmful and they ought to avoid them. We need to create a responsible society,” she said.

She called for creation of rehabilitation centres across the country to help drug addicts recover.

“The government should create rehabilitation centers especially in slum areas to help our youths who are hooked on drugs,” said Ojoo.

Josephine Kamau, the court chief executive, called for efforts to eradicate drug abuse.

“We are doing this as per the law. We usually destroy these exhibits once they have accumulated,” Njoka said said

