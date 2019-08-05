DCI detectives arrest cop linked to murder of colleague at Wilson Airport

A police constable was taken into custody on Monday in connection with the murder of his colleague.

Samson Morongo has been accused of fatally shooting constable Stephen Mkangi and faking an attack by 'unknown assailants'.

DCI said on its Twitter page that forensic investigations have ruled that theory out and proved that it was a homicide.

Morongo is accused of shooting Mkangi on July 27 at Wilson Airport, where the two GSU officers were carrying out guard duties.

"After killing his colleague, PC Morongo went ahead to make a report that they had been attacked by unknown people who killed his colleague and took their firearms," the DCI said on Twitter.

"Upon carrying out forensic analysis, DCI detectives were able to connect the officer to the murder - the suspect’s clothes were subjected to Gunshot Residue Test at the Government Chemist and it tested positive hence placing the suspect in very close proximity to the shooting scene."

Lack of CCTVs at Wilson Airport's second tower had left detectives struggling to put together details of the shooting.