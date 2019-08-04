Governors appeal to Uhuru over killer cancer disease

Governors have called on President Uhuru Kenyatta to declare cancer a national disaster.

Council of Governors Chairman Wycliffe Oparanya on Saturday said that Bomet Governor Joyce Laboso, Kibra MP Ken Okoth and Safaricom former CEO Bob Collymore had succumbed to the disease within a month was a wake-up call.

Their calls come after the Health CS Sicily Kariuki said the data available is insufficient to make such a call.

According to Kariuki, for the country to reach a point of declaring cancer a national disaster, there has to be sufficient, scientific and solid data built over a period time.