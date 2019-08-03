Close

MATIANG'I ORDER

Siaya cops accuse officials of violating disco ban

Police say county administrators are giving permits for personal gain

In Summary

• Disco permit revoked following intervention by the county commissioner.

• Police say such permits fetch Sh5,000 a day and many have been issued.

by BY ERIC OLOO
An order by Interior CS Fred Matiang'i banning discos has sparked a battle within the security team in Siaya county.

Siaya OCPD Justus Kucha complained that administrators are blatantly violating the order meant to curb ills associated with discos.

Kucha criticised a permit issued by Siaya deputy subcounty commissioner W. Wachira on July 30 authorising a disco on August 8 at Davida Bar in Dondi market.

The permit has been revoked following intervention by the county commissioner.

It was valid on August 8 and 18  from 6pm to 6am but specified that no underage persons should be allowed in the entertainment venue.

 It further stated that no consumption of illicit brews and prohibited drugs will be allowed. The volume of music should be regulated so as not to disturb the neighbourhood.

 “Any behavior prejudicial to good public conduct and order should be reported to police administration for action,” the letter said, signed by Wachira on behalf of subcounty commissioner Joseph Sawe.

But OCPD Kucha accused Sawe and Wachira of violating the ban announced by county commissioner Michael Ole Tialal.

Three weeks ago Ole Tialal convened a meeting of the police and administrators from the entire county where he issued the ban.

 The OCPD told the Star each permit fetches Sh5,000 per day, adding that numerous permits have been issued irrespective of the ban.

Kucha claimed administrators were targeting students who just closed schools, saying the venue for the disco is a rural place.

