Moses Kuria's TNAP gets provisional certificate

A party associated with Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria has received a provisional registration certificate.

However, the Transformation National Alliance Party (TNAP) has 180 days to meet certain requirements before it is fully registered.

TNAP is expected to recruit at least 1,000 members in at least 24 counties and open offices in the devolved units and have its headquarters in one more county.

The party is also expected to propose governing bodies within the same period.

“After 180 days, I expect you will have met all the requirements and then you can apply for full registration. If you have problems, write to us and we will advise you on the issue of extension of time,” acting registrar of Political Parties Ann Nderitu said as she congratulated leaders of the outfit for moving fast to get registered.

“I want to congratulate you for moving fast to register your party. You are not fully registered but if you get stuck meeting the requirements, get back to us and we will advise accordingly,” Nderitu said.

TNAP's interim secretary-general Arnold Maliba said the party will strive to ensure it fulfils what is required of it. “Today has been a very great day for us because the journey to transform this nation has kicked off,” Maliba stated.

He thanked Nderitu’s office for being helpful. “We don’t think the requirements are too hard since there must be certain standards for a party which wants to rule the nation.”

The party's goal is to form the next government and "transform" the lives of Kenyans.

“We want to socially and economically empower the citizen and create an environment where hard work and merit are rewarded,” Agnes Ibara, the interim organising secretary, said.

Ibara said they will widen the tax base and not deepen it when they form the next government.

Leaders from the Mt Kenya region have dismissed the party, reiterating that they will remain in Jubilee.

The party was formed to accommodate those in Mt Kenya region who felt orphaned by the dissolution of The National Alliance (TNA) party.

Kuria believes Jubilee, which is led by President Uhuru Kenyatta, is dead.

His Gatundu South constituency was in the past represented by President Kenyatta.

mf mwaniki