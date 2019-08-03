Donde board failed me, Governor Rasanga says

Siaya Governor Cornel Rasanga has expressed disappointment with the former Public Service Board led by former Gem MP Joe Donde, saying it is responsible for the huge Sh351 million wage bill.

The governor accused the former board of recruiting 57 personnel irregularly.

He addressed the press in his Siaya office on Friday accompanied by the acting county secretary Joseph Ogutu.

“I summoned the 81 staff for a meeting but only 50 turned up for the scrutiny process. We realised even the former county secretary of the board had a hand in the illegality,”Rasanga said.

He warned that any official who aided the illegality will face the full force of the law irrespective of position in the county government.

Rasanga said the previous board whose term ended two weeks ago erred in most of its duties ranging from illegal promotion, appointments and wrong job description and hiring of relatives.

“I'm not happy with the previous board. It performed dismally on job recruitment, promotions and appointments,”Rasanga said.

He has appointed a new board led by Olum Gondi who has many years of experience in the public service.

The six nominee members includes four professional women, one of them a medical doctor.

“The new board will set precedence in future to seal the loopholes that the previous board exploited,”Rasanga said.