Echesa faults Mudavadi, Atwoli and Weta over Luhya leadership

Musalia Mudavadi, Moses Wetang'ula and Francis Atwoli have no business calling themselves Luhya leaders if they only politick instead of advocating for development in Western.

Former Sports CS Rashid Echesa said the leaders have the task of addressing "the imminent collapse of the region's economy instead of politicking.

Mudavadi is the leader of the ANC party while Wetang'ula leads the Ford Kenya party. Atwoli is the secretary general of the Central Organisation of Trade Unions. Both ANC and Ford Kenya have their bedrocks in Western and have been in talks to unite for a joint aim at the presidency.

The three, Echesa said, must address the economy of the region. He asked them to engage President Uhuru Kenyatta on the revival of Mumias Sugar Company and the Webuye Pan-Paper.

"They are hovering allover in funerals calling people names. This cannot change the lives of the people here. The people of Western are not interested in government positions at the moment but a revival of their economy,” Echesa said.

He spoke during a fundraiser in aid of a new Catholic Church at Kamashia in Mumias East on Wednesday.

The former minister told Mudavadi and Wetang’ula to know that the Luhya community cannot ascend to power with a hungry population. The acquisition of power begins with empowering the community, he said.

Echesa, who was sacked in March, said the failure by top Luhya leaders to articulate issues affecting the community casts doubt on their ability to lead.

“The leaders should push for investigation and prosecution of those behind the plunder of Mumias and develop a road map for the revival of the once a premier paper mill to end the suffering of our people," he said.

Echesa said sugarcane farming was the only economic activity in Western, making the Mumias Sugar Company a key investment for residents.

Mudavadi has been calling for the establishment of a judicial commission of inquiry to investigate the looting of Mumias while Wetang’ula has opposed government plans to privatise Nzoia Sugar Company in Bungoma.

Edited by peter obuya