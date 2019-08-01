Waititu released on Sh15 million cash bail

Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu has been released on Sh15 million cash bail.

The governor had spent four days in police custody after failing to raise the cash.

He had been locked at Industrial Police station.

Waititu and his wife Susan had been arrested over Sh588 million tender scam in Kiambu county.

His wife Susan Wangari was released on Wednesday from Lang'ata Women Prison after his lawyer John Swaka successfully secured a Sh4 million cash bail.

Waititu lawyer had failed to secure his release by Wednesday evening, forcing the governor to spend his third day in remand.

The governor and his wife had been charged on Monday alongside eight other county employees over Sh580 million irregular tender.

He was ordered to pay cash bail or a bond of Sh30 million.

Waititu through his lawyer Tom Ojieda opposed the bail, terming it as excessive.

The governor also wants the court to determine the effect of barring him from accessing his office by chief magistrate Lawrence Mugambi.

Waititu said he will only vacate his seat through a legal process initiated by county assembly and proved by the Senate.

His deputy James Nyoro took over county affairs on Tuesday after the governor was detained.

Nyoro said he will only sit-in as long as the governor is away but will step out when the governor come back to his office.