Close

Sonko calls for legalisation of bhang, says Uhuru's Jamaica trip paves way for importation

In Summary

• Sonko said Okoth had sponsored a Bill seeking to legalise it, alleging that it will be useful to cancer treatment.

• He added that the upcoming President Uhuru's tour to Jamaica will pave way for importation of pure marijuana.

by KEVIN CHERUIYOT
News
01 August 2019 - 15:34
Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko at the late Bomet Governor Joyce Laboso's memorial service at All Saints Cathedral on Thursday, August 1, 2019.
Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko at the late Bomet Governor Joyce Laboso's memorial service at All Saints Cathedral on Thursday, August 1, 2019.
Image: Douglas Okiddy

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko on Thursday urged MPs to legalise use of bhang in memory of the late Kibra MP Ken Okoth.

Okoth had sponsored a Bill seeking to legalise it, saying it was useful for cancer treatment.

The governor urged  legislators present, including Embakasi East MP Babu Owino, to push on with Okoth's Bill.

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko on Thursday urged MPs to legalise use of bhang in memory of the late Kibra MP Ken Okoth. See story https://bit.ly/2SXW8Rp

 
 
 

He spoke on Thursday at Moi Girls High School in Kibra, where the second memorial service for Okoth was held.

" Tunasikia bangi iko na dawa ya cancer (We hear bhang helps in treating cancer)," Sonko said. 

He said President Uhuru Kenyatta's upcoming tour to Jamaica will pave the way for importation of 'pure marijuana'.

"Ikipitishwa tutahakikisha ile bangi safi inaletwa kutoka Jamaica (If the bill is passed, we'll ensure pure bhang is brought from Jamaica)," Sonko said.

The late MP had wrote a letter to National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi in 2018, saying amnesty measures should be instituted for the removal of criminal records against citizens with prior convictions of marijuana use.

 

"There is a regulation for growth and safe use of marijuana and hemp, including the registration of growers, producers, and manufacturers." Okoth's letter read.

"The should be progressive taxation measures for the marijuana industry to boost Kenya's economic independence and promote job creation."

 

He argued that thousands of jobs are possible to come by along the full spectrum of the value addition chain for marijuana and hemp.

Mututho dismisses MP Okoth's Bill on bhang, says it'll create criminal enterprise

Former NACADA boss John Mututho has dismissed a Bill by Kibra MP Ken Okoth seeking to legalizebhangin Kenya. Mututho said the Bill by the MP is ...
News
10 months ago

Ken Okoth: Former watchman who gave hope to Kibra residents

"Our children deserve the best learning environment," Kibra MP Ken Okoth used to say.
News
5 days ago

Don’t legalise bhang, says psychiatrist

MPs have been asked to reject a bill seeking to legalise marijuana because it will worsen drug addiction and mental illness.Psychiatrist Njagi ...
News
8 months ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by KEVIN CHERUIYOT
News
01 August 2019 - 15:34

Most Popular

  1. Why many Kenyans are dying of cancer
    10h ago Big Read

  2. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    10h ago Corridors of Power

  3. Man left to die by wife beats stage 3 cancer
    1d ago Big Read

  4. Your Thursday Breakfast Briefing
    9h ago Breakfast Briefing

  5. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    1d ago Corridors of Power

Latest Videos