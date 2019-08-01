Sonko calls for legalisation of bhang, says Uhuru's Jamaica trip paves way for importation

He spoke on Thursday at Moi Girls High School in Kibra, where the second memorial service for Okoth was held.

" Tunasikia bangi iko na dawa ya cancer (We hear bhang helps in treating cancer)," Sonko said.

He said President Uhuru Kenyatta's upcoming tour to Jamaica will pave the way for importation of 'pure marijuana'.

"Ikipitishwa tutahakikisha ile bangi safi inaletwa kutoka Jamaica (If the bill is passed, we'll ensure pure bhang is brought from Jamaica)," Sonko said.

The late MP had wrote a letter to National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi in 2018, saying amnesty measures should be instituted for the removal of criminal records against citizens with prior convictions of marijuana use.

"There is a regulation for growth and safe use of marijuana and hemp, including the registration of growers, producers, and manufacturers." Okoth's letter read.

"The should be progressive taxation measures for the marijuana industry to boost Kenya's economic independence and promote job creation."

He argued that thousands of jobs are possible to come by along the full spectrum of the value addition chain for marijuana and hemp.