NATIONAL PRAYER ALTAR

Ruto builds 'National Prayer Altar' at Karen home

Ruto has in the past defended his contributions to the church.

In Summary

• The deputy president and his wife were joined by various clergy leaders.

by SHEILA NJAMBI
News
01 August 2019 - 11:00
DEPUTY PRESIDENT WILLIAM RUTO AND FAMILY.
DEPUTY PRESIDENT WILLIAM RUTO AND FAMILY.
Image: COURTESY

Deputy President William Ruto and his wife Rachel Ruto on Wednesday officially launched a National Prayer Altar at their residence in Karen.

The two were joined by various leaders of the clergy.

“Today, my husband the Deputy President and I were blessed to have been joined by Fathers of Faith and key leaders in various mountains of influence during the opening ceremony of our National Prayer Altar at the Official Residence of the Deputy President," Rachel posted on her Twitter account.

 

The Second Lady went ahead to quote a Bible verse as part of their motivation towards building an altar for the Lord.

 "David built there an altar to the LORD and offered burnt offerings and peace offerings. Thus the LORD was moved by prayer for the land, and the plague was held back from Israel (2 Samuel 24:25)."

Ruto has in the past defended his contributions to the church asking his critics to stop being envious of his generosity.

“Don’t mind those questioning my generosity in helping to build churches. Those are the people who don’t believe in giving and need to be ignored,” Ruto has in the past said.

Photos: Courtesy

More:

God's wrath awaits you, DP Ruto tells Raila over church donations

Says just like going to church, donation is voluntary and instructed in scriptures.
News
3 weeks ago

Raila hits at Ruto on church fundraisers

Says DP's church harambees are 'a major corruption scheme that should be tamed by church leaders'
News
1 week ago

Ruto tells off MPs over proposal to limit church contributions

Says only backward politicians with no vision and mission support such law.
Counties
1 month ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by SHEILA NJAMBI
News
01 August 2019 - 11:00

Most Popular

  1. Why many Kenyans are dying of cancer
    5h ago Big Read

  2. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    5h ago Corridors of Power

  3. Man left to die by wife beats stage 3 cancer
    1d ago Big Read

  4. Your Thursday Breakfast Briefing
    4h ago Breakfast Briefing

  5. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    1d ago Corridors of Power

Latest Videos