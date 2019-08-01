Ruto builds 'National Prayer Altar' at Karen home

• The deputy president and his wife were joined by various clergy leaders.
Deputy President William Ruto and his wife Rachel Ruto on Wednesday officially launched a National Prayer Altar at their residence in Karen.
The two were joined by various leaders of the clergy.
“Today, my husband the Deputy President and I were blessed to have been joined by Fathers of Faith and key leaders in various mountains of influence during the opening ceremony of our National Prayer Altar at the Official Residence of the Deputy President," Rachel posted on her Twitter account.
The Second Lady went ahead to quote a Bible verse as part of their motivation towards building an altar for the Lord.
"David built there an altar to the LORD and offered burnt offerings and peace offerings. Thus the LORD was moved by prayer for the land, and the plague was held back from Israel (2 Samuel 24:25)."
Ruto has in the past defended his contributions to the church asking his critics to stop being envious of his generosity.
“Don’t mind those questioning my generosity in helping to build churches. Those are the people who don’t believe in giving and need to be ignored,” Ruto has in the past said.
