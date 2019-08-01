Respect Uhuru or quit, Rift MPs told

Lugari MP Ayub Savula has told Rift Valley MPs to respect President Uhuru Kenyatta or leave government and join the opposition.

The ANC deputy party leader on Wednesday said Rift Valley leaders must learn to respect institutions and address their grievances through the right channels.

“It is unfortunate that leaders from the Rift have chosen to disrespect the constitutional institutions they were asking Nasa leaders to respect during campaigns. They have gone all out on attacking the presidency, the DCI and DPP over the war on graft,” he told the Star on the phone.

He took issue with Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi over his attack on the President last week, saying he (Sudi) will not be an MP after 2022 "because the law requiring MPs to have a university degree will be in force".

Sudi had said Uhuru is incompetent and should step down, saying that he, Sudi would be a better president.

Savula said continued silence by Deputy President William Ruto as his lieutenants attacked the President, confirms they were speaking on his behalf.

“It is hypocrisy of the highest order for one to attack the very government you are part of,” he added.

Ruto should man up and mobilise his troops in Parliament to present a motion to impeach Uhuru if they are dissatisfied with his leadership, instead of prosecuting him at funerals and other social events, the legislator said.

He said ANC has resolved to stand with Uhuru in the fight against corruption until it is won.

Sudi's comments followed the arrests of former Treasury CS Henry Rotich and his PS Kamau Thugge over the Arror and Kimwarer dams scandal.

But on Wednesday, Savula said those arrested over corruption should carry their own crosses without dragging in their communities.

“When people are arrested they should stop invoking their tribes. I was arrested and I'm facing a court case and I have never mentioned the Luhya community. In fact, the question should be how the majority of people arrested over the dams were from one community."

