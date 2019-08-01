Raila to send peace team to Taita Taveta

ODM leader Raila Odinga will send a fact-finding team to Taita Taveta after MCAs urged him to intervene in the budget wrangles between them and the executive.

Raila said the team is expected to prescribe solutions to the conflict.

The former Prime Minister made the announcement on Wednesday after MCAs pleaded with him to mediate in their conflict with Governor Granton Samboja.

“The party team will advise a solution in the best interests of the people," he said.

The feud is over Sh830 million MCAs allocated themselves through the Ward Development Fund. They passed a Sh5.3 billion budget, out of which they allocated themselves Sh41.2 million each for projects in their wards.

Governor Samboja was elected on a Wiper ticket while ODM controls the county assembly.

Samboja has collected more than 40,000 signatures and is preparing to petition President Uhuru Kenyatta to dissolve the county following a budget impasse. He only needs 18,000 signatures out of the 180,000 registered voters.

The governor has maintained that there is no room for dialogue and that the only way out of the conflict is through fresh elections even though the MCAs appeared to have softened their stance.

“We want this conflict to end because it is hurting service delivery,” Raila said.

Assembly speaker Meshack Maganga said they visited Raila to give him a clear picture of what is happening and ask for his advise and support.

“A budget misunderstanding should not be the basis for dissolving a county. Our arms are open and we are ready to sit down with the other group,” he said.

Maganga said further consultations are needed as they are the surest way out of the stalemate.

Majority leader Jason Tuja backed Maganga's. “We will appreciate any effort from any leader to end this conflict. We should use devolution to meet the aspirations and expectations of Kenyans," he said.

Last week, Samboja and Senator Jones Mwaruma and legislators Jones Mlolwa (Voi), Andrew Mwadime (Mwatate) and Danson Mwashako (Wundanyi) said the future of the county lay with the President.

Raila will tour the county on August 12 to launch development projects and is expected to talk to the people.

