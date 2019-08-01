Kiambu MCAs accuse speaker of abuse of office, theft

Kiambu MCAs yesterday accused speaker Stephen Ndicho of theft, imprudent use of public resources and abuse of office.

They alleged that he spent Sh2.5 million to pimp his official Mercedes Benz and also forced the procurement of a Sh13 million Toyota Landcruiser Prado to run his private errands.

They also said Ndicho has been complicit in the theft and has slept on his oversight job as the plunder of county funds continued.

“The speaker has in the past participated in sanitising suspect government policies designed to divert public funds to private pockets through hasty legislation of laws,” Kahawa Sukari MCA Livingstone Waiganjo said.

They addressed the press on Wednesday at the county assembly grounds.

The MCAs mentioned the Supplementary Budget 2 of 2019 which okayed the Sh800 million alcoholics rehabilitation project named Kaa Sober.

“We have come to learn that the speaker has also awarded himself tender to do electric wiring to the assembly recreational hall where we hold our Kamukunji,” Ruiru Biashara ward MCA Elijah Njoroge said.

The speaker was also accused of irregularly introducing an assembly magazine christened Assembly Post.

“The said magazine is printed by his close associates who are not prequalified contrary to the provisions of the Public Procurement and Disposal Act,” Ndenderu ward MCA Solomon Kinuthia said.

Kinuthia said the speaker had pocketed millions of shillings in undeclared advertisement revenue through the magazine.

Kinoo ward MCA Samuel Kimani claimed the speaker had also forged travel imprest and per diems for overseas travel.

“After obtaining travel imprest and per diem amounting to Sh500,000 for a visit to Shandong Machinery company in China, he retreated to his home on the banks of river Chania for a week of undeserved rest,” Kimani said.

The MCAs called the relevant state agencies to investigate the speaker.

Njoroge said that a motion of no confidence in the speaker will be reintroduced in the assembly as the MCAs are committed to clean the house up.

But the speaker through a press statement said that the motion was a witch hunt meant to malign and destroy his name.

Ndicho said that he has asked his lawyers to write to Njoroge admitting liability as he intends to seek compensation for damages.

(edited by O. Owino)